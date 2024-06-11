Swiss franc to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Laotian kips is currently 24.175,100 today, reflecting a 0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.211% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 24.241,400 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 24.024,200 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.