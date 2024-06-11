Swiss franc to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to South Korean wons is currently 1.535,250 today, reflecting a 0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.648% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1.545,260 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 1.531,290 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.477% decrease in value.