Swiss franc to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Comorian francs is currently 510,383 today, reflecting a 0.112% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.445% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 511,288 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 506,111 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.207% increase in value.