Swiss franc to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Cambodian riels is currently 4.562,420 today, reflecting a -0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.961% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 4.621,010 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 4.554,810 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.