Swiss franc to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Kenyan shillings is currently 144,154 today, reflecting a -0.146% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -2.110% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 147,261 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 143,568 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.688% decrease in value.