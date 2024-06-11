Swiss franc to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Icelandic krónas is currently 155,100 today, reflecting a -0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.462% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 155,513 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 153,798 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.466% increase in value.