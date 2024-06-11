Swiss franc to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Hungarian forints is currently 409,961 today, reflecting a 0.672% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.941% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 410,134 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 401,223 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.448% increase in value.