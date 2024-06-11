Swiss franc to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Gambian dalasis is currently 75,475 today, reflecting a -0.524% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.471% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 76,490 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 75,010 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.145% increase in value.