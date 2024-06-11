Swiss franc to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Danish kroner is currently 7,735 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.369% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 7,751 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 7,674 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.208% increase in value.