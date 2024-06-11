Swiss franc to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Colombian pesos is currently 4.447,470 today, reflecting a 1.325% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.525% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4.447,470 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 4.381,200 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.694% decrease in value.