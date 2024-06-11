Swiss franc to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Chilean pesos is currently 1.028,440 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.955% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.031,810 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1.009,900 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.514% increase in value.