Swiss franc to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Brazilian reais is currently 5,974 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.443% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 5,992 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 5,882 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.049% increase in value.