Swiss franc to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 2,029 today, reflecting a 0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.394% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 2,033 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 2,012 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.204% increase in value.