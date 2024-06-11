Canadian dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 19,229 today, reflecting a -0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.536% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 19,306 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 19,126 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.475% increase in value.