Convert CAD to ZAR

100 Canadian dollars to South African rand

100 cad
1,354.37 zar

C$1.000 CAD = R13.54 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
Wise

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Canadian dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / South African Rand
1 CAD13,54370 ZAR
5 CAD67,71850 ZAR
10 CAD135,43700 ZAR
20 CAD270,87400 ZAR
50 CAD677,18500 ZAR
100 CAD1.354,37000 ZAR
250 CAD3.385,92500 ZAR
500 CAD6.771,85000 ZAR
1000 CAD13.543,70000 ZAR
2000 CAD27.087,40000 ZAR
5000 CAD67.718,50000 ZAR
10000 CAD135.437,00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Canadian Dollar
1 ZAR0,07384 CAD
5 ZAR0,36918 CAD
10 ZAR0,73835 CAD
20 ZAR1,47670 CAD
50 ZAR3,69175 CAD
100 ZAR7,38350 CAD
250 ZAR18,45875 CAD
500 ZAR36,91750 CAD
1000 ZAR73,83500 CAD
2000 ZAR147,67000 CAD
5000 ZAR369,17500 CAD
10000 ZAR738,35000 CAD