Canadian dollar to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to South African rand is currently 13,544 today, reflecting a -0.610% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.812% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 13,891 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 13,498 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.514% decrease in value.