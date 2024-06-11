Canadian dollar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Ugandan shillings is currently 2.735,060 today, reflecting a -0.188% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.744% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2.785,580 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 2.732,750 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.346% decrease in value.