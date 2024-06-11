amount-spellout.1000 Canadian dollars to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert CAD to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
6,000.26 sbd

C$1.000 CAD = SI$6.000 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.6220.9320.786278.61.5177.25458.744
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3320.0180.0870.702
1 EUR1.07289.68110.843298.7851.6277.7863
1 GBP1.272106.3631.1861354.3651.9299.22774.719

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CAD6,00026 SBD
5 CAD30,00130 SBD
10 CAD60,00260 SBD
20 CAD120,00520 SBD
50 CAD300,01300 SBD
100 CAD600,02600 SBD
250 CAD1.500,06500 SBD
500 CAD3.000,13000 SBD
1000 CAD6.000,26000 SBD
2000 CAD12.000,52000 SBD
5000 CAD30.001,30000 SBD
10000 CAD60.002,60000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 SBD0,16666 CAD
5 SBD0,83330 CAD
10 SBD1,66659 CAD
20 SBD3,33318 CAD
50 SBD8,33295 CAD
100 SBD16,66590 CAD
250 SBD41,66475 CAD
500 SBD83,32950 CAD
1000 SBD166,65900 CAD
2000 SBD333,31800 CAD
5000 SBD833,29500 CAD
10000 SBD1.666,59000 CAD