Canadian dollar to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Russian rubles is currently 64,779 today, reflecting a 0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.304% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 65,224 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 64,418 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.540% increase in value.