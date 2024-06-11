amount-spellout.1000 Canadian dollars to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert CAD to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
54,64,220 pyg

C$1.000 CAD = ₲5,464 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Canadian dollars to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 CAD5.464,22000 PYG
5 CAD27.321,10000 PYG
10 CAD54.642,20000 PYG
20 CAD109.284,40000 PYG
50 CAD273.211,00000 PYG
100 CAD546.422,00000 PYG
250 CAD1.366.055,00000 PYG
500 CAD2.732.110,00000 PYG
1000 CAD5.464.220,00000 PYG
2000 CAD10.928.440,00000 PYG
5000 CAD27.321.100,00000 PYG
10000 CAD54.642.200,00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Canadian Dollar
1 PYG0,00018 CAD
5 PYG0,00092 CAD
10 PYG0,00183 CAD
20 PYG0,00366 CAD
50 PYG0,00915 CAD
100 PYG0,01830 CAD
250 PYG0,04575 CAD
500 PYG0,09150 CAD
1000 PYG0,18301 CAD
2000 PYG0,36602 CAD
5000 PYG0,91505 CAD
10000 PYG1,83009 CAD