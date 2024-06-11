Canadian dollar to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 5.464,220 today, reflecting a 0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.781% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 5.512,350 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 5.461,570 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.332% decrease in value.