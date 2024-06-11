Canadian dollar to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Polish zloty is currently 2.937 today, reflecting a 0.315% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.605% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 2.940 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 2.871 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.556% increase in value.