Canadian dollar to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Malawian kwachas is currently 1.256,940 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.382% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 1.268,840 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1.253,210 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-06-2024, with a 0.383% increase in value.