Canadian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Canadian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas history summary. This is the Canadian dollar (CAD) to Maldivian rufiyaas (MVR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CAD and MVR historical data from 11-06-2019 to 11-06-2024.

1,000 cad
11,033.80 mvr

C$1.000 CAD = MVR11.03 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11 Jun 2024
Canadian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 11,034 today, reflecting a -0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.805% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 11,283 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 11,034 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -1.383% decrease in value.

How to convert Canadian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

