Canadian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 11,034 today, reflecting a -0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.805% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 11,283 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 11,034 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -1.383% decrease in value.