Canadian dollar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Comorian francs is currently 332.958 today, reflecting a 0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.579% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 332.958 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 329.897 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.300% increase in value.