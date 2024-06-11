Convert CAD to ILS at the real exchange rate

20 Canadian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

20 cad
54.04 ils

C$1.000 CAD = ₪2.702 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5830.9320.785278.61.5147.25458.746
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3330.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.67610.842298.911.6257.78363.029
1 GBP1.274106.4721.1871354.8951.9299.24174.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CAD2,70203 ILS
5 CAD13,51015 ILS
10 CAD27,02030 ILS
20 CAD54,04060 ILS
50 CAD135,10150 ILS
100 CAD270,20300 ILS
250 CAD675,50750 ILS
500 CAD1.351,01500 ILS
1000 CAD2.702,03000 ILS
2000 CAD5.404,06000 ILS
5000 CAD13.510,15000 ILS
10000 CAD27.020,30000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Canadian Dollar
1 ILS0,37009 CAD
5 ILS1,85046 CAD
10 ILS3,70092 CAD
20 ILS7,40184 CAD
50 ILS18,50460 CAD
100 ILS37,00920 CAD
250 ILS92,52300 CAD
500 ILS185,04600 CAD
1000 ILS370,09200 CAD
2000 ILS740,18400 CAD
5000 ILS1.850,46000 CAD
10000 ILS3.700,92000 CAD