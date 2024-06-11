Canadian dollar to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Israeli new sheqels is currently 2,707 today, reflecting a -0.669% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.327% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 2,737 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2,688 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.869% decrease in value.