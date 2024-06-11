20 Canadian dollars to Haitian gourdes

Convert CAD to HTG at the real exchange rate

20 cad
1,924.28 htg

C$1.000 CAD = G96.21 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5740.9320.785278.61.5147.25458.748
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3340.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.69210.842298.9941.6257.78563.048
1 GBP1.274106.5031.1871355.0341.939.24474.865

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 CAD96,21400 HTG
5 CAD481,07000 HTG
10 CAD962,14000 HTG
20 CAD1.924,28000 HTG
50 CAD4.810,70000 HTG
100 CAD9.621,40000 HTG
250 CAD24.053,50000 HTG
500 CAD48.107,00000 HTG
1000 CAD96.214,00000 HTG
2000 CAD192.428,00000 HTG
5000 CAD481.070,00000 HTG
10000 CAD962.140,00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Canadian Dollar
1 HTG0,01039 CAD
5 HTG0,05197 CAD
10 HTG0,10394 CAD
20 HTG0,20787 CAD
50 HTG0,51968 CAD
100 HTG1,03935 CAD
250 HTG2,59838 CAD
500 HTG5,19675 CAD
1000 HTG10,39350 CAD
2000 HTG20,78700 CAD
5000 HTG51,96750 CAD
10000 HTG103,93500 CAD