Canadian dollar to Croatian kunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Croatian kunas is currently 5,098 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.668% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Croatian kunas has fluctuated between a high of 5,137 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 5,095 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.353% decrease in value.