Canadian dollar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Gambian dalasis is currently 49.196 today, reflecting a 0.273% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.269% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 49.760 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 48.868 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.131% increase in value.