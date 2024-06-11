Canadian dollar to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Algerian dinars is currently 97,943 today, reflecting a 0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.439% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 98,375 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 97,607 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.298% increase in value.