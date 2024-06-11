Convert CAD to CHF at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Canadian dollars to Swiss francs

1,000 cad
651.19 chf

C$1.000 CAD = SFr.0.6512 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:47
How to convert Canadian dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 CAD0,65119 CHF
5 CAD3,25595 CHF
10 CAD6,51189 CHF
20 CAD13,02378 CHF
50 CAD32,55945 CHF
100 CAD65,11890 CHF
250 CAD162,79725 CHF
500 CAD325,59450 CHF
1000 CAD651,18900 CHF
2000 CAD1.302,37800 CHF
5000 CAD3.255,94500 CHF
10000 CAD6.511,89000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 CHF1,53565 CAD
5 CHF7,67825 CAD
10 CHF15,35650 CAD
20 CHF30,71300 CAD
50 CHF76,78250 CAD
100 CHF153,56500 CAD
250 CHF383,91250 CAD
500 CHF767,82500 CAD
1000 CHF1.535,65000 CAD
2000 CHF3.071,30000 CAD
5000 CHF7.678,25000 CAD
10000 CHF15.356,50000 CAD