Canadian dollar to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Belarusian rubles is currently 2,375 today, reflecting a 0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.559% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 2,393 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2,368 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.946% decrease in value.