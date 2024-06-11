Canadian dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 60,677 today, reflecting a 0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.527% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 61,155 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 60,610 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.279% decrease in value.