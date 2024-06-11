1 Canadian dollar to Bermudan dollars

Convert CAD to BMD at the real exchange rate

1 cad
0.73 bmd

C$1.000 CAD = $0.7262 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.560.9310.785278.61.5157.25458.759
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3340.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07489.78110.843299.3421.6287.79463.134
1 GBP1.275106.511.1861355.1171.9319.24774.898

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 CAD0,72619 BMD
5 CAD3,63095 BMD
10 CAD7,26190 BMD
20 CAD14,52380 BMD
50 CAD36,30950 BMD
100 CAD72,61900 BMD
250 CAD181,54750 BMD
500 CAD363,09500 BMD
1000 CAD726,19000 BMD
2000 CAD1.452,38000 BMD
5000 CAD3.630,95000 BMD
10000 CAD7.261,90000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BMD1,37705 CAD
5 BMD6,88525 CAD
10 BMD13,77050 CAD
20 BMD27,54100 CAD
50 BMD68,85250 CAD
100 BMD137,70500 CAD
250 BMD344,26250 CAD
500 BMD688,52500 CAD
1000 BMD1.377,05000 CAD
2000 BMD2.754,10000 CAD
5000 BMD6.885,25000 CAD
10000 BMD13.770,50000 CAD