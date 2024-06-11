Canadian dollar to Bermudan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Bermudan dollars is currently 0.726 today, reflecting a 0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.570% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Bermudan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.732 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.726 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.353% decrease in value.