Canadian dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 1,322 today, reflecting a 0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.597% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 1,323 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1,312 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.302% increase in value.