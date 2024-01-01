Convert CAD to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 Canadian dollars to Aruban florins

10 cad
13.00 awg

C$1.000 CAD = ƒ1.300 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5570.9310.785278.61.5167.25458.751
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3340.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07589.78610.843299.371.6287.79563.131
1 GBP1.274106.4811.1861355.0341.9319.24474.869

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 CAD1,29988 AWG
5 CAD6,49940 AWG
10 CAD12,99880 AWG
20 CAD25,99760 AWG
50 CAD64,99400 AWG
100 CAD129,98800 AWG
250 CAD324,97000 AWG
500 CAD649,94000 AWG
1000 CAD1.299,88000 AWG
2000 CAD2.599,76000 AWG
5000 CAD6.499,40000 AWG
10000 CAD12.998,80000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Canadian Dollar
1 AWG0,76930 CAD
5 AWG3,84651 CAD
10 AWG7,69302 CAD
20 AWG15,38604 CAD
50 AWG38,46510 CAD
100 AWG76,93020 CAD
250 AWG192,32550 CAD
500 AWG384,65100 CAD
1000 AWG769,30200 CAD
2000 AWG1.538,60400 CAD
5000 AWG3.846,51000 CAD
10000 AWG7.693,02000 CAD