Convert AUD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10 Australian dollars to South African rand

10 aud
122.74 zar

A$1.000 AUD = R12.27 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.6030.9311.627157.0551.3761.353
1 GBP1.2741106.5481.1862.074200.1591.7531.724
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8790.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84389.81511.748168.721.4781.453

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / South African Rand
1 AUD12,27380 ZAR
5 AUD61,36900 ZAR
10 AUD122,73800 ZAR
20 AUD245,47600 ZAR
50 AUD613,69000 ZAR
100 AUD1.227,38000 ZAR
250 AUD3.068,45000 ZAR
500 AUD6.136,90000 ZAR
1000 AUD12.273,80000 ZAR
2000 AUD24.547,60000 ZAR
5000 AUD61.369,00000 ZAR
10000 AUD122.738,00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Australian Dollar
1 ZAR0,08147 AUD
5 ZAR0,40737 AUD
10 ZAR0,81475 AUD
20 ZAR1,62949 AUD
50 ZAR4,07373 AUD
100 ZAR8,14745 AUD
250 ZAR20,36863 AUD
500 ZAR40,73725 AUD
1000 ZAR81,47450 AUD
2000 ZAR162,94900 AUD
5000 ZAR407,37250 AUD
10000 ZAR814,74500 AUD