Australian dollar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 79.672 today, reflecting a -0.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.051% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 80.353 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 78.914 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.955% decrease in value.