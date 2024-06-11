Australian dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 9,001 today, reflecting a -6.617% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -3.302% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 9,722 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 8,868 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.925% increase in value.