Convert AUD to RSD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Australian dollars to Serbian dinars

10,000 aud
7,19,864 rsd

A$1.000 AUD = РСД71.99 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.6070.9311.628157.081.3761.353
1 GBP1.2731106.4691.1852.074200.0341.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8790.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.81911.749168.7551.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 AUD71,98640 RSD
5 AUD359,93200 RSD
10 AUD719,86400 RSD
20 AUD1.439,72800 RSD
50 AUD3.599,32000 RSD
100 AUD7.198,64000 RSD
250 AUD17.996,60000 RSD
500 AUD35.993,20000 RSD
1000 AUD71.986,40000 RSD
2000 AUD143.972,80000 RSD
5000 AUD359.932,00000 RSD
10000 AUD719.864,00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 RSD0,01389 AUD
5 RSD0,06946 AUD
10 RSD0,13891 AUD
20 RSD0,27783 AUD
50 RSD0,69457 AUD
100 RSD1,38915 AUD
250 RSD3,47287 AUD
500 RSD6,94575 AUD
1000 RSD13,89150 AUD
2000 RSD27,78300 AUD
5000 RSD69,45750 AUD
10000 RSD138,91500 AUD