amount-spellout.1000 Australian dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert AUD to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
2,534.34 pgk

A$1.000 AUD = K2.534 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6140.9311.629157.1651.3761.353
1 GBP1.2731106.4451.1852.074200.0791.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.880.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.80611.749168.8051.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 AUD2,53434 PGK
5 AUD12,67170 PGK
10 AUD25,34340 PGK
20 AUD50,68680 PGK
50 AUD126,71700 PGK
100 AUD253,43400 PGK
250 AUD633,58500 PGK
500 AUD1.267,17000 PGK
1000 AUD2.534,34000 PGK
2000 AUD5.068,68000 PGK
5000 AUD12.671,70000 PGK
10000 AUD25.343,40000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Australian Dollar
1 PGK0,39458 AUD
5 PGK1,97290 AUD
10 PGK3,94579 AUD
20 PGK7,89158 AUD
50 PGK19,72895 AUD
100 PGK39,45790 AUD
250 PGK98,64475 AUD
500 PGK197,28950 AUD
1000 PGK394,57900 AUD
2000 PGK789,15800 AUD
5000 PGK1.972,89500 AUD
10000 PGK3.945,79000 AUD