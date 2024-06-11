100 Australian dollars to Jordanian dinars

Convert AUD to JOD at the real exchange rate

100 aud
46.805 jod

A$1.000 AUD = JD0.4681 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78551583.62390.93131.62959157.3651.376051.35375
1 GBP1.273051106.4571.185532.07455200.3341.751781.72339
1 INR0.01195830.0093934310.01113640.01948721.881820.01645520.0161886
1 EUR1.07380.84350589.795311.74986168.981.47761.45366

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 AUD0.46805 JOD
5 AUD2.34025 JOD
10 AUD4.68051 JOD
20 AUD9.36102 JOD
50 AUD23.40255 JOD
100 AUD46.80510 JOD
250 AUD117.01275 JOD
500 AUD234.02550 JOD
1000 AUD468.05100 JOD
2000 AUD936.10200 JOD
5000 AUD2340.25500 JOD
10000 AUD4680.51000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 JOD2.13652 AUD
5 JOD10.68260 AUD
10 JOD21.36520 AUD
20 JOD42.73040 AUD
50 JOD106.82600 AUD
100 JOD213.65200 AUD
250 JOD534.13000 AUD
500 JOD1068.26000 AUD
1000 JOD2136.52000 AUD
2000 JOD4273.04000 AUD
5000 JOD10682.60000 AUD
10000 JOD21365.20000 AUD