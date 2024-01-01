5 Australian dollars to Isle of Man pounds

Convert AUD to IMP at the real exchange rate

5 aud
2.59 imp

A$1.000 AUD = £0.5187 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Australian dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 AUD0,51866 IMP
5 AUD2,59330 IMP
10 AUD5,18659 IMP
20 AUD10,37318 IMP
50 AUD25,93295 IMP
100 AUD51,86590 IMP
250 AUD129,66475 IMP
500 AUD259,32950 IMP
1000 AUD518,65900 IMP
2000 AUD1.037,31800 IMP
5000 AUD2.593,29500 IMP
10000 AUD5.186,59000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Australian Dollar
1 IMP1,92805 AUD
5 IMP9,64025 AUD
10 IMP19,28050 AUD
20 IMP38,56100 AUD
50 IMP96,40250 AUD
100 IMP192,80500 AUD
250 IMP482,01250 AUD
500 IMP964,02500 AUD
1000 IMP1.928,05000 AUD
2000 IMP3.856,10000 AUD
5000 IMP9.640,25000 AUD
10000 IMP19.280,50000 AUD