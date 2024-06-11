Convert AUD to ILS at the real exchange rate

5000 Australian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

5000 aud
12212.10 ils

A$1.000 AUD = ₪2.442 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:49
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78563983.62210.93131.62959157.3851.376151.35385
1 GBP1.272851106.4381.185372.07423200.3271.751631.72325
1 INR0.01195860.0093951110.01113670.01948761.88210.01645680.0161901
1 EUR1.07380.8436289.793411.74986168.9951.477711.45376

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AUD2.44242 ILS
5 AUD12.21210 ILS
10 AUD24.42420 ILS
20 AUD48.84840 ILS
50 AUD122.12100 ILS
100 AUD244.24200 ILS
250 AUD610.60500 ILS
500 AUD1221.21000 ILS
1000 AUD2442.42000 ILS
2000 AUD4884.84000 ILS
5000 AUD12212.10000 ILS
10000 AUD24424.20000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Australian Dollar
1 ILS0.40943 AUD
5 ILS2.04714 AUD
10 ILS4.09429 AUD
20 ILS8.18858 AUD
50 ILS20.47145 AUD
100 ILS40.94290 AUD
250 ILS102.35725 AUD
500 ILS204.71450 AUD
1000 ILS409.42900 AUD
2000 ILS818.85800 AUD
5000 ILS2047.14500 AUD
10000 ILS4094.29000 AUD