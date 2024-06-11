5,000 Australian dollars to Hong Kong dollars
Convert AUD to HKD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Australian dollars to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Australian dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 AUD
|5,15644 HKD
|5 AUD
|25,78220 HKD
|10 AUD
|51,56440 HKD
|20 AUD
|103,12880 HKD
|50 AUD
|257,82200 HKD
|100 AUD
|515,64400 HKD
|250 AUD
|1.289,11000 HKD
|500 AUD
|2.578,22000 HKD
|1000 AUD
|5.156,44000 HKD
|2000 AUD
|10.312,88000 HKD
|5000 AUD
|25.782,20000 HKD
|10000 AUD
|51.564,40000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Australian Dollar
|100 HKD
|19,39320 AUD
|200 HKD
|38,78640 AUD
|300 HKD
|58,17960 AUD
|500 HKD
|96,96600 AUD
|1000 HKD
|193,93200 AUD
|2000 HKD
|387,86400 AUD
|2500 HKD
|484,83000 AUD
|3000 HKD
|581,79600 AUD
|4000 HKD
|775,72800 AUD
|5000 HKD
|969,66000 AUD
|10000 HKD
|1.939,32000 AUD
|20000 HKD
|3.878,64000 AUD