Australian dollar to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Guinean francs is currently 5.676,340 today, reflecting a -0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.629% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 5.745,520 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 5.647,160 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.917% decrease in value.