20 Australian dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert AUD to GBP at the real exchange rate

20 aud
10.38 gbp

A$1.000 AUD = £0.5189 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6180.9331.632157.2351.3771.354
1 GBP1.2721106.3321.1862.075199.9481.7521.721
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.880.0160.016
1 EUR1.0720.84389.65911.75168.61.4771.451

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Australian dollars to British pounds sterling

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 AUD0,51889 GBP
5 AUD2,59447 GBP
10 AUD5,18893 GBP
20 AUD10,37786 GBP
50 AUD25,94465 GBP
100 AUD51,88930 GBP
250 AUD129,72325 GBP
500 AUD259,44650 GBP
1000 AUD518,89300 GBP
2000 AUD1.037,78600 GBP
5000 AUD2.594,46500 GBP
10000 AUD5.188,93000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Australian Dollar
1 GBP1,92718 AUD
5 GBP9,63590 AUD
10 GBP19,27180 AUD
20 GBP38,54360 AUD
50 GBP96,35900 AUD
100 GBP192,71800 AUD
250 GBP481,79500 AUD
500 GBP963,59000 AUD
1000 GBP1.927,18000 AUD
2000 GBP3.854,36000 AUD
5000 GBP9.635,90000 AUD
10000 GBP19.271,80000 AUD