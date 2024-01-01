Convert AUD to DJF at the real exchange rate

20 Australian dollars to Djiboutian francs

20 aud
2,344 djf

A$1.000 AUD = Fdj117.2 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6410.9311.63157.341.3771.354
1 GBP1.2721106.4291.1852.075200.2071.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8810.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.8111.751168.9451.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 AUD117,18600 DJF
5 AUD585,93000 DJF
10 AUD1.171,86000 DJF
20 AUD2.343,72000 DJF
50 AUD5.859,30000 DJF
100 AUD11.718,60000 DJF
250 AUD29.296,50000 DJF
500 AUD58.593,00000 DJF
1000 AUD117.186,00000 DJF
2000 AUD234.372,00000 DJF
5000 AUD585.930,00000 DJF
10000 AUD1.171.860,00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Australian Dollar
1 DJF0,00853 AUD
5 DJF0,04267 AUD
10 DJF0,08533 AUD
20 DJF0,17067 AUD
50 DJF0,42667 AUD
100 DJF0,85334 AUD
250 DJF2,13336 AUD
500 DJF4,26671 AUD
1000 DJF8,53342 AUD
2000 DJF17,06684 AUD
5000 DJF42,66710 AUD
10000 DJF85,33420 AUD